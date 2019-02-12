State Capitol Controversy

Eight Dates for a Lifetime of Love

Posted 11:34 am, February 12, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va - Dr. John Gottman has devoted his life to studying marriage and family. Today he joined us by satellite to talk about his new book EIGHT DATES: Essential Conversations for a Lifetime of Love. He talked about what couples can do to have a happy, healthy marriage and why communication is so vital. Dr. Gottman even offered a few tips for couples trying to rekindle their romance this Valentine's Day. You can find out more about Dr. Gottman's new book here: https://www.gottman.com/eight-dates/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.