Eight Dates for a Lifetime of Love

RICHMOND, Va - Dr. John Gottman has devoted his life to studying marriage and family. Today he joined us by satellite to talk about his new book EIGHT DATES: Essential Conversations for a Lifetime of Love. He talked about what couples can do to have a happy, healthy marriage and why communication is so vital. Dr. Gottman even offered a few tips for couples trying to rekindle their romance this Valentine's Day. You can find out more about Dr. Gottman's new book here: https://www.gottman.com/eight-dates/
