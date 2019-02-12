Please enable Javascript to watch this video RICHMOND, Va - Great friend of the show Shayne Rogers showed us how to make an egg roll in a bowl. The Shaynefully delicious recipe is sure to quell your craving for take out!

1 T olive oil

8 oz. ground meat (I’ve used pork, turkey, beef and fresh Italian sausage)

1 small red onion, thinly slice

1-2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 T fresh ginger

1 t ground ginger

4 T soy sauce

4 T rice wine vinegar

Sriracha, optional

16 oz shredded cabbage, broccoli slaw or bagged coleslaw.

Green onions, sliced for garnish

Sesame seeds, for garnish

Sesame oil, for garnish

Heat olive oil in a large saute pan over medium heat. Add ground meat, breaking it into pieces while it browns and cooks through. Stir in onion, garlic and gingers until it gets fragrant. Add soy sauce, vinegar and sriracha and mix well. Top with cabbage or slaw and leave it alone for about 1 minute. The cabbage will start to wilt and it will mix in easier. Cook, stirring, just until it is your desired tenderness. Scoop into a bowl and top with green onions, sesame seeds and sesame oil. Enjoy!