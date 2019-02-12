RICHMOND, Va - Great friend of the show Shayne Rogers showed us how to make an egg roll in a bowl. The Shaynefully delicious recipe is sure to quell your craving for take out!
1 T olive oil
8 oz. ground meat (I’ve used pork, turkey, beef and fresh Italian sausage)
1 small red onion, thinly slice
1-2 garlic cloves, chopped
1 T fresh ginger
1 t ground ginger
4 T soy sauce
4 T rice wine vinegar
Sriracha, optional
16 oz shredded cabbage, broccoli slaw or bagged coleslaw.
Green onions, sliced for garnish
Sesame seeds, for garnish
Sesame oil, for garnish
Heat olive oil in a large saute pan over medium heat. Add ground meat, breaking it into pieces while it browns and cooks through. Stir in onion, garlic and gingers until it gets fragrant. Add soy sauce, vinegar and sriracha and mix well. Top with cabbage or slaw and leave it alone for about 1 minute. The cabbage will start to wilt and it will mix in easier. Cook, stirring, just until it is your desired tenderness. Scoop into a bowl and top with green onions, sesame seeds and sesame oil. Enjoy!
Egg Roll in a Bowl
-
Supreme vegetable fried rice
-
‘Shaynefully Delicious’ Gochujang Shrimp
-
Shaynefully Delicious’ Totchos
-
Fleming’s Chef Kitchen Specialties
-
Show your love with Seafood Scampi
-
-
’Shaynefully Delicious’ Homemade Pretzels
-
“Shaynefully Delicious” Cranberry Curd Tart
-
“The Professor” gives a master class in barbecue
-
Chef Ausar Makes Kitchen Magic
-
Chef Ausar whips up Broccoli Au Gratin
-
-
Cioppino: Enjoy This San Francisco Treat
-
Delicious Egg Nog Pancakes
-
Savory Sausage stuffed acorn squash