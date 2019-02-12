Police ID driver killed on I-95

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A King George man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover. Brendon J. Cook, 29, was driving a 2003 Ford Mustang south on I-95 at about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday when he crashed near Atlee Elmont (the 86 mile marker), according to police.

"He struck a 2014 Honda Accord in the rear," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The Mustang then hit a guard rail forcing it back into the roadway in the center lane of travel. A 1994 Ford Ranger also traveling southbound struck the Mustang forcing the Ranger on its side. "

A southbound tractor trailer then struck the Mustang and Ford Ranger before it hit the jersey wall.

"[The drivers] were wearing their seat belts. Unfortunately, Cook succumbed to his injuries at the scene," the police spokesperson continued. "A male driver of the Ford ranger who is 20-years-of-age, out of Fredericksburg, Va., was transported to [the hospital] for treatment of serious injuries. There were no other injuries reported."

Speed and wet pavement were considered factors in the crash, police said.

A second tractor trailer on scene stopped due to a flat tire and was not involved in the crash.

The road reopened at about 9 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

