Benefit concert raises funds to support children of Chesterfield dad killed at Wawa

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A benefit concert Monday night helped to support the children of a Chesterfield father and former U.S. army officer killed at a Chesterfield Wawa last month.

Robert Gooch was shot and killed in the presence of his daughter while stopping at the Wawa on Otterdale Road in Chesterfield. The 34-year-old father of three served multiple tou rs in Afghanistan where he worked logistics in the medical field as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Radio station K-95 and Great American Ranch hosted an event Sunday night called “Chesterfield Strong” to honor Gooch and raise money for an education fund for his three children.

“We as a family have just been loved on the past 4-5 weeks,” Gooch’s sister Stacy Pawluk said. “We’ve been taken care of. People we know, people we don’t know… the community around here has been incredible and we are just so grateful.”

Anyone can donate to support Gooch’s children through stopping in any Wells Fargo branch and making a donation to the Gooch Children Education fund.