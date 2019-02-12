Armed suspect donning ‘Scream’ mask attempts to rob Chesterfield gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that took place Tuesday evening.

The attempted robbery took place at the Raceway gas station in the 6825 block of Hull Street Rd.

Around 7:50 p.m., a man entered the store, showed a handgun, and demanded money. He then left on foot before obtaining any money, firing one shot towards the business on his way out.

He is described as wearing all black clothing, blue gloves, and a "Halloween style mask."

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story.