Reba Hollingsworth spreads the love in Carytown with a wagon full of roses

RICHMOND, Va. -- Valentines Day is Thursday, but CBS 6's Reba Hollingsworth decided to celebrate early for this week's addition of CBS 6 Gives.

With help from her daughter Jillian, Reba hand delivered roses to Carytown shoppers, encouraging them to spread the love and pay it forward.

Armed with a wagon filled with flowers, Reba and her daughter handed out pairs of roses to people shopping along Cary St., encouraging them to keep one rose and give the other away.