Newport News elementary school on brief modified lockdown after nearby shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning.

Police were called to the 900 block of 15th Street. Officers found a 56-year-old Newport News man who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers said he was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

News 3 saw officers canvassing the area between 13th and 16th Streets for a little more than an hour trying to find the exact location of the crime scene.

As a result, the Achievable Dreams Elementary School on 16th Street was placed on modified lockdown while officers investigated the shooting, but it has since been lifted.

Authorities determined that the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. off of Wickham Avenue. They said the man was driving when he was shot. The shooting left the driver’s side back window of his car shattered.

Neighbors told us because they didn’t hear a single gunshot, some think the shooting may have happened on a nearby street

The only suspect information provided was two unknown black males.

The victim is expected to survive.

