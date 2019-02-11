Lee-Davis High student wins NOT4ME contest with ‘Growing to Do What’s Right’ video

CBS 6 put out the call and area teens responded in a big way! More than 85 area students submitted 20 second videos explaining why underage drinking is not for them as part of the NOT4ME video challenge sponsored by Premium Distributors of Virginia and CBS 6.

2019 Winners

Jonathan R. from Lee-Davis High won the top prize in the NOT4ME video challenge with his video: “Growing to Do What’s Right.” He scored a $1500 cash grant and his teacher, Linda Dull, won a $1000 cash grant.

Jonathan’s winning video was broadcast during the 61st annual Grammy Awards on CBS 6 and will continue to air through June 2019.

Additionally, Jamie S. from Varina High was the runner-up with the entry: “Capturing the Good Moments.”

Finalists for 2019:

2018 Winners

Haley O. from Atlee High School won the top prize in the NOT4ME video challenge with her video “The Process of Filming.” She scored a $1500 cash grant and her teacher, Claire McHewitt, won a $1000 cash grant.

Daisha P. from Varina High was the runner-up with her “Motivation to Become an Inspiration” entry.

Finalists for 2018:

2017 Winners

Trey S. from Varina High School won the top prize in the 2017 competition with his video, “I Do It For My Dad.” He scored a $1500 cash grant and his teacher, Lesley St. James, won a $1000 cash grant.

Finalists for 2017:

2016 Winners

Jordan Carey from Varina High School won the top prize in the NOT4ME video challenge with her video, “My Sisters Keeper.” Jordan scored a $1500 cash grant and her teacher, Lesley St. James, won a $1000 cash grant.

Finalists for 2016:

2015 Winners

Anthony Lofton Jr. from Varina High School won the top prize in the NOT4ME video challenge with his video, “Grab Your Future.” Anthony scored a $1500 cash grant and his teacher, Lindsey Martin, won a $1000 cash grant.

Finalists for 2015: