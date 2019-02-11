HAMILTON coming to Richmond in November with 24 shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The national tour of the Broadway musical "Hamilton" will play 24 shows at the Altria Theater beginning in November through December 2019.

This season’s lineup of plays includes hits like The Band’s Visit, winner of ten 2018 Tony Awards and the Richmond premieres of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Play that Goes Wrong.

“We are so excited to bring HAMILTON to Richmond along with what just may be our strongest lineup of classics, premieres and favorites! The size and strength of the Richmond subscription base certainly impacts the shows we are able to bring to Altria Theater and we appreciate the continuous support,” said Steve Traxler, President, and Co-Founder of Jam Theatricals.

The 24 performances for Hamilton will begin on November 19 and run through December 8, 2019.

Broadway In Richmond 2019 - 2020 Season performance dates:

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: September 17-22, 2019 ~ Altria Theater with 8 performances

The Play That Goes Wrong: October 22-27, 2019 ~ Altria Theater with 8 performances

Hamilton: November 19 – December 8, 2019 ~ Altria Theater with 24 performances

Cats: February 4-9, 2020 ~ Altria Theater with 8 performances

Fiddler On The Roof: April 7-12, 2020 ~ Altria Theater with 8 performances

The Band’s Visit: April 28 – May 3, 2020 ~ Altria Theater with 8 performances

Wicked: June 3-14, 2020 ~ Altria Theater with 16 performances

Sales for new and renewing subscriptions begin Monday, February 11, 2019.

Group sales tickets will be available later in the spring, date to be announced. On-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced as each performance approaches.

Subscriptions for six-show packages are on sale, starting as low as $310. For more information call the Subscriber Hotline at 804-592-3401, Monday – Friday, 10am to 5pm or click here.