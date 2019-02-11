Police: Drunken mob used ax in home break-in attempt

STAFFORD, Va. — A man and three women were arrested after they tried to break into a Virginia home with an ax, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 500 block of Eskimo Hill Road on Friday night by a woman who said she was beat-up outside the home.

“The caller told the Sheriff’s Office that she had been assaulted and several individuals were outside attempting to break into the house with an ax. The caller also said they had threatened to burn the house down,” a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

Stafford investigators found the women and man outside the home when they arrived.

“They also located an ax near the front door, which had numerous dents and scuff marks on it,” the spokesperson said. “One of the subjects quickly became belligerent. Units detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her person and observed that her eyes were red and glassy.”

The woman, identified as 21-year-old Taylor House, told deputies they went to the Eskimo Hill Road home over an alleged theft.

A story others in her group, 52-year-old Tina Lara, of Stafford, 25-year-old Taylor Kennaugh, of Fredericksburg, and 22 Dakota Lara-Bayliss, of Stafford, corroborated.

“The victim told Deputy Aubrecht that she had received several texts from Lara-Bayliss stating a group of individuals was coming to her residence. The victim was standing on her front porch when the group arrived, and Lara and House subsequently assaulted her, prompting the victim to go back inside the residence and lock the door,” the spokesperson said. “The four subjects then tried to force entry into the residence using an ax. She heard some from the group repeatedly state that they would burn the house down.”

The four suspects were arrested and face the following charges:

Kennaugh — assault and battery by mob and breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony offense

House — threats to bomb/burn, assault and battery by mob, assault and battery, breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony offense, and public intoxication

Lara-Bayliss — assault and battery by mob, breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony offense, and public intoxication

Lara — assault and battery by mob, assault and battery, breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony offense, and public intoxication