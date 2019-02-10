Walton Elementary School closed Monday and Tuesday after mold reports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Walton Elementary School in Prince George County will be closed Monday and Tuesday, officials announced Sunday afternoon.

Concerned parents forwarded letters that were sent home from Principal Chrystal Bland Barnwell. Those letters stated the school was “addressing the possibility of mold or mildew present in three classrooms.”

Accordingly, Barnwell said the students in those affected classrooms had been relocated to computer labs.

“These three rooms have been thoroughly treated,” Barnwell wrote and said an environmental company would test the rooms on Jan. 29.

In another letter sent home Friday, Barnwell said the district had completed air quality testing after staff concerns.

As a result, the company that conducted that testing recommended “professional cleaning” for some rooms, which officials said was being scheduled.

A parent forwarded photos that appeared to show a number of cleaning vans outside the school on Saturday.

This is a developing story