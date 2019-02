CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Family, friends and the community will come together for night of music Monday to benefit Robert Gooch’s children.

The 34-year-old was fatally shot outside a Wawa gas station last month.

The Chesterfield Strong concert is presented by K95 Richmond and Great American Ranch.

The event starts at 7 p.m., but doors open at 6:30. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Organizers said 100-percent of the proceeds will go to an education fund for Gooch’s three children.

https://www.facebook.com/events/371198337014638/