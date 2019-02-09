Early morning shooting damages property in Petersburg

PETRBSURG, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning in Petersburg.

Police said officers were called to the intersection of West Wythe and West streets around 3 a.m.

Investigators have not released much information, but officers did confirm there was damage to property.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.