Richmond SPCA’s Dog Kissing Booth returns in time for Valentine’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. – There is some exciting news for dog lovers just before Valentine’s Day: The Richmond SPCA’s dog kissing booth will return for the holiday.

The annual Dog Kissing Booth event, which helps raise money for homeless animals, will take place from 12 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at the Richmond SPCA at 2519 Hermitage Road in Richmond.

That is where the SPCA will snap a photo of you kissing your dog -- or one of theirs -- in a photo booth.

Organizers ask that you bring a $10 donation.

Additionally, organizers said there will be coffee, hot chocolate and other treats from Espresso A Go Go Catering.

The Richmond SPCA cares for about 4,000 homeless dogs and cats each year and provides lifesaving programs and services, including operating Virginia's only full-service, low-cost veterinary hospital.

Click here if you would like to make a donation to the Richmond SPCA.