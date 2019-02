Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dozens of kids and baseball fans gathered at the Diamond Saturday for Nutzy’s birthday.

The official mascot for the Richmond Flying Squirrels turned 9 years old and party-goers “went nuts” to celebrate.

VCU’s Rodney the Ram also made a special appearance at the birthday bash thrown by the Squirrel Tails Kids Club.

As a birthday gift, Nutzy asked for gently used baseball equipment to be given to kids in need in the Richmond area.