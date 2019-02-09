Mummified cat stolen from Richmond oddities shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A one-of-a-kind piece was stolen from Richmond oddities store Rest in Pieces, according to post on the store’s Facebook page.

The store said a mummified cat, which was sporting a studded leather collar, was stolen from the shop at some point Saturday afternoon.

"Unfortunately our cameras did not catch it," the post reads. "We will be installing more for better angles of the shop."

Store officials noted that there is "nothing else remotely like this in the Richmond area," so if you happen to see it, call the store or police.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.