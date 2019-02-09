Much colder air settling in for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highs on Friday reached the 60s and 70s before a cold front passed through.

Since then, much colder weather has settled in. With some wind chills in the 20s Saturday morning, it felt about 50° colder than late Friday morning.

Highs Saturday afternoon will range from the upper 30s to the mid 40s. Lows around daybreak Sunday morning will be in the teens and lower 20s.

Temperatures will moderate back into the 50s to around 60° for the middle and end of the week ahead.

A storm system will bring periods of rain from Sunday night through Tuesday night. Some wintry mix is possible northwest of Richmond Sunday night, but that will brief and switch to plain rain. The threat of icy weather will still be possible across far northern and northwestern Virginia. Rainfall may total over an inch by Tuesday night.

We will dry out for Wednesday and Thursday. Another chance of rain will arrive Friday.

