Monday is last day to sign up for Monument Avenue 10K Training Teams

RICHMOND, Va. — The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K is two months away and runners are training for the race.

People from across the globe will flock to Richmond’s historic Monument Avenue on Saturday, April 13 for the annual event.

To make sure they’re up for the challenge, some runners have joined the official training team.

The team meets at YMCA locations across the metro each week to get ready to run the full 6.2 miles.

Penny Haller joined the training team and says she enjoys the encouragement.

“I like the teamwork, I like the coaches,” Haller said. “If I reached a point where I don’t think I can go on they’re there to say yes you can and this is how you get there.”

If you would like to join the training team, the final day to sign up is Monday.

