× Slain Virginia State Trooper laid to rest

CHILHOWIE, Va. — Virginia State Trooper Lucas Dowell will be laid to rest Saturday. Hundreds of mourners are expected to attend his funeral service at Chilhowie Christian Church in Chilhowie, Virginia.

Dowell was killed February 4 while executing a search warrant at a Cumberland County home during a drug investigation. The person inside the home who shot Trooper Dowell was shot and killed by police.

“The passing of Trooper Dowell is a great loss to the Commonwealth. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends who knew Trooper Dowell best,” Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said following the trooper’s death. “We are grateful for his dedication to the safety of our communities, and for all of those who put themselves in harm’s way to protect others.”

Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel Gary T. Settle said Dowell would be forever remembered for his great strength of character, tenacity, valor, loyalty and sense of humor.

A Virginia State Trooper since 2014, Trooper Dowell is survived by his parents and a sister.