Church Hill house fire leaves 5 without a home

RICHMOND, Va. — Five people are without a place to live after a fire in Church Hill early Saturday morning.

Richmond Fire officials said when crews were dispatched to a home in the 2300 block of R Street, they found smoke pouring from the attic.

Firefighters said everyone inside managed to make it out of the home safely.

There has been no word yet on what caused the fire.

