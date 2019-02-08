× The Cake Bar Cafe near Willow Lawn set to close

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Cake Bar Cafe near Willow Lawn is set to close Saturday, less than one year after opening up shop at 4915 West Broad Street.

The small batch bakery, which features cakes by the slice as well as whole cakes, announced the closing on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

The owner announced that Saturday, February 9 will be their last day with normal business hours.

The bakery initially opened in June of 2018.

“Don’t be sad. We’ll be around town,” the post read. We thank everyone who has supported us. Look for us at pop up shops, events Festivals and hopefully at some of your favorite restaurants in RVA.”

To learn about those special pop up shops and events, you can join The Cake Bar Café mailing list.