CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A house fire displaced a Chesterfield family of four.

Chesterfield Fire and Rescue officials said the fire, which started at about 3:30 a.m., damaged the home along the 10000 block of Savoy Road in North Chesterfield.

Fire crews were able to quickly put out the small fire on the home’s first floor.

One person was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.