RICHMOND, Va - Richmond Restauranteur Chef Kristi Genova from Casa Italiana popped some bubbly and showed us how to make pan seared scallops on prosecco risotto with salmon roe. She demonstrated a technique to get a beautiful sear on your scallops just in time for you to make this for your special someone on Valentine's Day.

You can see more of Chef Kristi's delicious dishes at https://casaitalianarestaurant.com/