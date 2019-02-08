Police: ‘Sleepy’ man stole 20 packs of energy drinks from Midlothian Wegman’s

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the thief who stole more than 20 packs of energy drinks from the Midlothian Wegman’s grocery store.

“We’re going to go out on a limb and guess that this suspect isn’t getting enough sleep.”

That was the reaction from Chesterfield Police on their Facebook account.

The theft occurred at the store located at 12501 Stone Village Way on Monday, February 4.

The male suspect was captured on surveillance video stealing energy drinks such as Nos and Red Bull.

He is described as a white male, about 47-52 years old with an average build and a goatee. He was wearing a blue Nike ball cap, a black polo shirt, and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

“Pro tip: If you’re sleepy, take a nap,” police added.

If you recognize this suspect, contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the p3 app.