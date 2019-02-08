Neighbors concerned after thieves break into 40+ cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Police are looking for the people who broke into more than 40 cars in Hopewell.

Many of the Wednesday morning car break-ins were reported in Hopewell's Parkview Pointe neighborhood.

Thieves got away with cash, phones, and guns left inside the cars overnight, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. In addition to the break-ins, two cars were stolen.

Some victims believe the thieves were using a special tool to bypass car alarms.

"Once the doors open with me pressing the key, it's supposed to alert the authorities and alert my cell phone. None of that occurred," one Hopewell victim said. ""My car, when I came out, it was completely dark. It didn't start. The automatic lights didn't turn on."

Anyone with information about the crimes can call Hopewell Police at 804-541-2202.