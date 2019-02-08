× Woman runs from stranger with a gun who entered her Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for a man accused of walking into a stranger’s home — with a gun — and demanding money.

“[The woman] heard a knock on her door. When she opened the door, she was met by an unknown male suspect who displayed a handgun,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The suspect entered her residence and demanded cash. The victim was able to flee from the residence and get help. The suspect fled.”

The crime was reported November 23, 2018 at a home along the 17000 block of Lansmill Drive.

“Detectives obtained warrants for John L. Hargrave, 34, for attempted robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in relation to the incident,” the spokesperson said. “Hargrave, of no permanent address, is described as a white male, about 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes; he may have a beard. He has a tattoo on his neck.”

Anyone with information about Hargrave’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.