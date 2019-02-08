× Henrico Rec & Parks commemorating Black History Month

RICHMOND, Va.– Henrico Rec & Parks events commemorating Black History Month events

Riddick Dance Company presents The King Project

Saturday, Feb. 9. 7 pm. $10 at Henrico Theatre, 305 E Nine Mile Rd, Highland Springs

Riddick Dance is a contemporary dance company known for its broad dance repertory, expressive movement, athleticism and fusion of dance styles. This performance is in commemoration of the rewriting of Dr. Martin Luther King’s I Have A Dream speech, Letter from Birmingham Jail, and I’ve Been to the Mountain Top Speech. Purchase tickets at henricolive.com.

Generation Dream – Sun, Feb 10. 3 pm. Free at Henrico Theatre

Generation Dream 2019 presents a diverse cast of talented young people speaking out about issues of social justice, and their hopes for a future in which youth of all backgrounds can flourish. All performances honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy and vision of peace, nonviolence, and social justice. Seating is first-come, first-served. Information: 652-1460. Details at http://www.rpec.org/gd-2019-posters/

African Dance, Music, & the Oral Tradition, Friday Feb. 22. 7 pm. Free at Henrico Theatre

No matter your age or background, the spirit and the openness of the Elegba Folklore Society will enchant you. Whether in a way you expect or in a way that is totally spontaneous, your energy will blend beautifully with theirs, closing the gap between performer and audience. Seating is first-come, first-served. Information: 652-1460

History in Focus: Come Freedom, Saturday, Feb. 23. 1-3 pm. Free.

Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park, 3400 Mountain Road, Glen Allen

Learn how the Meadow Farm and other 19th century enslaved people sought freedom both physically and spiritually. Explore the religion, music and folk tales that brought courage and hope to many.

Richmond Ballet Minds in Motion Ambassadors – Sunday, Feb. 24. 2 pm. Free at Henrico Theatre

Join Richmond Ballet’s Minds in Motion Ambassadors (5th-8th graders) for a performance that tells the tales of Anansi, the Spider Man, from the folktales of the Ashanti of West Africa. Seating is first-come, first-served. Information: 652-1460

Henrico Theatre is located 305 E Nine Mile Road, Highland Springs. For more information on events in Henrico County visit https://henrico.us/rec/places/henrico-theatre/