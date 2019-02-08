× Delegate says he will introduce articles of impeachment against Lt. Gov. Fairfax

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia delegate says that he will introduce articles of impeachment for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax id he does not resign by Monday.

Del. Patrick Hope (D – Arlington) tweeted his plans to introduce articles of impeachment Friday hours after a second woman came forward accusing the Lt. Gov of sexual assault.

On Monday, I will be introducing articles of impeachment for Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax if he has not resigned before then. — Patrick Hope (@HopeforVirginia) February 8, 2019

Fairfax denies the claim made by a college classmate who says she was raped by Fairfax in a “premeditated and aggressive attack” while they were undergraduates at Duke University in 2000.

“I deny this latest unsubstantiated allegation. It is demonstrably false. I have never forced myself on anyone ever,” Fairfax said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “I demand a full investigation into these unsubstantiated and false allegations. Such an investigation will confirm my account because I am telling the truth.”

The allegations are the second to be brought against Fairfax this week. On Monday, he denied allegations made by Dr. Vanessa Tyson claiming he sexually assaulted her at the 2004 Democratic National Convention.

Fairfax denied the allegations, claiming the encounter was consensual.