Coyote spotted lying in street in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Officials said folks may spot coyotes around Central Virginia as this is the time of year they become more active.

Marcea Jones told WTVR CBS 6 News that she saw one of the canines lying in the middle of the street in her Forestdale neighborhood in North Chesterfield on Wednesday.

She said she saw the same coyote hanging around her neighbor’s house on Tuesday.

Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) spokesperson Lee Walker said this is the time of year coyotes begin mating and “looking for denning locations.”

In addition, Walker said that the animals have less food sources in the winter, so they are more likely to be seen in populated areas than in the summer.

As a result, Walker urged folks to remove food sources like birdfeeders, pet food, trash cans and brush piles that could attract the animals.

“Remove the food source(s) and in most cases they will move on,” Walker advised.

Click here for more tips about coyotes from DGIF.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.