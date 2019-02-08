× Former Richmond Police Chief heading to the NFL

RICHMOND, Va. — Former Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham is headed to the National Football League.

The NFL hired the 55-year-old police veteran to oversee security and investigations for nine teams:

Buffalo Bills

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Indianapolis Colts

Minnesota Vikings

Pittsburgh Steelers

Durham announced his retirement in late 2018 after serving as Richmond Police Chief for four years.

His permanent replacement with the Richmond Police has not yet been named.