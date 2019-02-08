Former Richmond Police Chief heading to the NFL
RICHMOND, Va. — Former Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham is headed to the National Football League.
The NFL hired the 55-year-old police veteran to oversee security and investigations for nine teams:
Buffalo Bills
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Indianapolis Colts
Minnesota Vikings
Pittsburgh Steelers
Durham announced his retirement in late 2018 after serving as Richmond Police Chief for four years.
His permanent replacement with the Richmond Police has not yet been named.