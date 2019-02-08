🚗Win 4-pack of tickets to Virginia International Auto Show

Don’t miss your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to the Virginia International Auto Show Friday, Feb. 15 – Sunday, Feb. 17 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

It’s super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

The 2019 Virginia International Auto Show cruises into Richmond with hundreds of new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs and more. The Greater Richmond Convention Center will be filled with new vehicles. Attendees are invited to check out their favorite models in a no pressure, non-selling environment. Sit behind wheels, inspect engines, experience new technologies and even take a spin in new vehicles. This annual event will also feature plug-in electric vehicles, interactive displays, classic cars, fun for the little ones and more.

TICKETS:

Admission to the event is $10 for adults; $5 for seniors (62 and older) and military. Click here if you would like to purchase advance tickets.

Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company. Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use.