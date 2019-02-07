Young Leaders Empowerment Explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Today’s children are our leaders of tomorrow, and they need the right tools to be able to achieve their greatness. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Chesterfield Alumnae Chapter is partnering with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity to present a young leaders’ empowerment event and job fair. Jane Harris and Jay Allen shared the details. The free community event is Saturday, February 23rd from 9am to 2pm at Meadowbrook High School on Cogbill Road. Admission is free, but you need to register by Friday, February 15th to attend. For more information, you can go to https://surveyhero.com/c/707fbb9a.