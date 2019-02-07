× New stores coming to Wegmans-anchored Short Pump shopping center

SHORT PUMP, Va. — With the last of its retail buildings set to rise in the coming months, one of Short Pump’s newer shopping center developments has scored a sizable new tenant.

Burlington, the clothing and home goods retailer, has signed on for 40,000 square feet in the Wegmans- and Cabela’s-anchored West Broad Marketplace at 12260 and 12268 W. Broad St.

The retailer will anchor a new 57,350-square-foot retail building that’s planned at the edge of the 60-acre development at West Broad Street and Robert Atack Way, according to plans filed with Henrico County.

The 12.7-acre site originally was approved for up to 135,000 square feet of retail. However, the parcel’s plan of development was changed in December to allow for a smaller strip center, with one of the three junior boxes being removed to make way for Burlington and leaving an additional 17,300-square-foot space available for lease.

The county’s planning division is reviewing construction plans for the new addition.

Brokers Bryan Davis, Ray Schupp and David Ward with H&R Retail handled the lease, representing West Broad Marketplace owners MetLife Real Estate Investors. The Washington, D.C.-based company bought the unfinished development in summer 2017 for $74 million.

Burlington, which sells discounted items from well-known national brands, operates five locations across metro Richmond, including two elsewhere in Henrico. One is 10 miles east at 6303 W Broad St. and the other about 15 miles east at Virginia Center Commons.

It’s unclear whether Burlington plans to shutter or consolidate any of its local stores to make way for the new Short Pump location. The company did not return multiple calls for comment Tuesday afternoon.

