Wells Fargo reports widespread outages on mobile app and online banking

RICHMOND, Va. — Wells Fargo said Thursday that customers may be experiencing issues accessing the banks app and online banking features.

Customers attempting to access the company’s online banking portal were met with loading screens and left unable to move past the app’s “log in” page.

The bank then tweeted that the system issues were due to a power shutdown at a Wells Fargo facility.

Wells Fargo is the world’s second-largest bank by market capitalization with more than 8,000 locations and 13,000 ATMs worldwide.

We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates. — Wells Fargo (@Ask_WellsFargo) February 7, 2019