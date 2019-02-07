Lyft offers Black History Month discounts to historic Richmond sites
RICHMOND, Va. — In honor of Black History Month, Lyft is offering discounts to black history museums, memorials, and black-owned businesses across the country. In Richmond, Lyft is offering one free ride (up to $10) to the following locations:
Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia
Virginia Museum of History and Culture
Maggie L Walker National Historic Site
To take advantage of the Black History Month discount, use the code BHMRIC19.