Lyft offers Black History Month discounts to historic Richmond sites

RICHMOND, Va. — In honor of Black History Month, Lyft is offering discounts to black history museums, memorials, and black-owned businesses across the country. In Richmond, Lyft is offering one free ride (up to $10) to the following locations:

Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia

Virginia Museum of History and Culture

Maggie L Walker National Historic Site

To take advantage of the Black History Month discount, use the code BHMRIC19.

