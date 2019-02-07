Man arrested in 2017 attack, robbery that hospitalized New Kent widow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- Nearly one and a half years after a New Kent County widow was attacked attacked and robbed by man posing as delivery driver at her home, deputies have made an arrest in the case.

New Kent Sheriff’s Office officials said 26-year-old Rashard Davon Terry, of the 2200 block of Farrand Street in Richmond, was arrested by deputies with help of the Virginia State Police Tactical Team on Monday morning.

Terry was charged with breaking and entering, malicious wounding, robbery, abduction, grand larceny--auto, grand larceny--firearms, conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of a firearm by violent felon.

Terry is being held without bond at Henrico Jail East.

New Kent County deputies responded to a home along Colony Trail in The Colonies neighborhood in Lanexa just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday Aug. 5, 2017.

Officials said a man walked up the home pretending to be delivering a package. The woman opened the door, and the suspect attacked her, ransacked her home and stole her car, deputies said.

"Several individuals forced their way into the home, restricted the movement of the victim, assaulted the victim and removed a number of items from the home," deputies said in a news release on Thursday.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

"They definitely hurt her," JoAnn Oden, who has lived across the street from the elderly woman for 20 years, told WTVR CBS 6 in August of 2017. "I know she's got a broken rib. And they said there was blood on the floor.”

Deputies said the victim told them she thought two men were involved.

Sheriff J. Joseph McLaughlin Jr. said on Thursday that the victim is doing "remarkably well" after the ordeal.

"We have been in contact with the victim almost weekly since the incident," McLaughlin said. "We have met with the victim and her family. They were very appreciative and excited to hear the news."

Officials noted Thursday that the case remains under investigation and that "Terry was not alone at the time of the incident" and that "other individuals" are believed to have been involved in the crime.

If you have information that could help deputies, call Crime Stoppers at 804 780-1000, on line at the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers site or via P3 tips.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.