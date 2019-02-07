Program pairs adoptable dogs with Chesterfield officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Some officers patrolling are now paired with dogs who are up for adoption as part of a new community patrolling program launched this week in Chesterfield County.

Dogs like Sassy, a one-year-old female hound mix, are up for adoption and was paired with Sgt. James Kuzik on Thursday.

The dogs wear a special yellow "adopt me" bandanna that say "adopt me" when they are out with officers, so they stand out and let people know they are looking for a family.

The manager for Chesterfield Animal Services said programs like this get adoptable dogs out to engage with the community.

Sgt. Kuzik said the dogs also help "build the bond" between police and the community.

“They’re very approachable. They children are wonderful, not only do they talk about the dogs, they talk about issues in the community,” Kuzik explained.

Sgt. Kuzick said the first dog officers took out found a potential new family within minutes of meeting some new friends at a park.

We're excited to tell you all about this new program! If you see our Community Policing Officers and shelter dogs on Community PAWtrol, stop by and say hello! https://t.co/AGYA4s0dei — Chesterfield Police (@CCPDVa) February 6, 2019