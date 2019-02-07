McCain family matriarch Roberta McCain celebrates 107th birthday

Roberta McCain, the spunky mother of the late Sen. John McCain, is celebrating her 107th birthday on Thursday.

“Happy 107th Birthday to my grandmother Roberta McCain – you are the epitome of strength and grace, an American treasure and one of my life role models,” Meghan McCain, a co-host of ABC’s “The View” and daughter of Sen. McCain, wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you for showing me and so many others how to truly live life on your own terms. I love you.”

Roberta mostly stayed away from her son’s 2000 presidential bid, but was a frequent presence on the campaign trail when he ran for president in 2008.

A spirited woman, she has traveled the world even in her advanced age, including taking a trip to Europe in her 90s.

She attended John McCain‘s funeral services in Washington after the Arizona Republican died at 81 from brain cancer in August.