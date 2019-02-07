× Henrico power outage delays Gayton Elementary opening

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Nearly 1,000 Dominion Energy customers were left without power Thursday morning after a crash near Gayton Elementary School in Henrico’s West End.

The school is scheduled to open two-hours late Thursday due to the outage.

“There was a vehicle accident that knocked out power to the school and some of the surrounding neighborhoods,” a Henrico Schools spokesperson said. “A power crew is on the scene to make repairs, and the estimated restoration time appears to be between 9 a.m. and Noon.”

At one point overnight, more than 4,000 Dominion customers were without power in the area.

Details about the crash have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.