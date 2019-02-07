× Former president of the Powhatan Little League accused of embezzling thousands

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — The former president of the Powhatan Little League is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars over a three-year span, beginning in 2015.

Charles D. Green was indicted on Wednesday, February 6, on three counts of felony embezzlement from the Powhatan Little League LLC

The indictments come after an eleven-month investigation conducted by Virginia State Police, the Powhatan Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and the Powhatan Multijurisdictional Grand Jury.

Green was president of the Powhatan Little League from 2014 until he resigned in February of 2018.

He is accused of embezzling more than $6,000 from the Little League accounts beginning in January 2015, through February 2018. The indictments allege that Green embezzled funds from the accounts on multiple occasions over that time period.

“The investigation began in April of 2018 when numerous complaints were made to the office of the Commonwealth Attorney and the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office alleging accounting discrepancies in the books of the little league during the period when Mr. Green was the president of the Little League,” said Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Cerullo, who is prosecuting the case.

Green turned himself into the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office on February 6 and will remain on bond pending his trial. If found guilty of felony embezzlement, Green could face 20 years in prison.