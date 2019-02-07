Enjoy a *Berry Good Pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Two finalists were selected to compete in a pie contest, giving the winner 4 tickets to the hit Broadway musical, “Waitress,” when it comes to town the week of February 11th. Michelle Kneher made her “Swift Creek Berry Farm Blueberry Pie,” and Cynthia Spicer walked us through how to make her signature “Mmm Mmm Peanut Butter Pie.”

After a tough competition, Michelle Kneher was crowned the winner. You can find both recipes below. For more information on the show the ‘Waitress,’ you can go to www.broadwayinrichmond.com.

Swift Creek Berry Farm Blueberry Pie

By Michelle Kneher

1 double pie crust (use your favorite or recipe below)

¾ cup sugar

3 Tbsp cornstarch

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp salt

4 cups blueberries (picked yourself from Swift Creek Berry Farm if possible!)

1 Tbsp butter

1 egg

1 Tbsp milk

½ tsp sugar

1. Mix sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, and salt in small bowl

2. Mix sugar mixture into blueberries

3. Pour blueberry mixture into unbaked pie crust

4. Dot blueberries with butter

5. Cover with 2nd pie crust

6. Mix egg and milk in small bowl

7. Brush top of pie with egg wash

8. Cut slits in pie top

9. Sprinkle top of pie with sugar

10. Bake for 45 minutes to an hour

Simple Pie Crust

1 cup cold butter

2 ½ cups flour

1 tsp salt

1 egg

1 Tbsp vinegar (I use apple cider vinegar)

¼ cup very cold water

1. Mix butter, flour, and salt in stand mixer using dough hook

2. Mix egg, vinegar, and water in small bowl

3. Pour egg mixture into flour mixture with mixer on low

4. Once dough comes together, turn onto lightly floured surface and roll out to desired thickness

“Mmm Mmm Peanut Butter Pie”

By Cynthia Spicer

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

2/3 cup peanut butter 1 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup milk

1 9 ounce container cool whip Oreo crust

Cream together peanut butter and cream cheese. Mix in powdered sugar and milk. Fold in whipped topping. Pour in to Oreo crust and freeze. Garnish the frozen pie with swirls of chocolate syrup and sprinkle with chopped nuts. Serve frozen. Enjoy!!