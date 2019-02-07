Death investigation after body found with gunshot wound in Chester

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police confirmed they were investigating a death Thursday evening after a man was found dead in the woods in Chester.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office in Richmond for an official cause of death.

Crime Insider sources say a man walking along the train tracks discovered another man's body early Thursday afternoon.

Police, detectives and forensics were on scene at Chester Garden Circle for nearly four hours.

C-I sources say the man found did have a gunshot wound, Army veteran Timothy White says he did hear a shot two or three days ago. “ ,” said White.

Police wrapped up the on-scene investigation around 5 p.m.