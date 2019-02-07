× Black History Month, ChinaFest & Congo Masks at the VMFA

RICHMOND, Va.– Events at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Congo Masks: Through February 24, 2019

Visit VMFA for the final weeks of Congo Masks: Masterpieces from Central Africa. This world-class collection of Congolese art features more than 130 rare and unique masks–many on view for the first time ever in the United States.

Black History Month: VMFA is hosting events throughout February in celebration of Black History Month.

Artist Talk with Glenn Ligon – Thu, Feb 7, 6:30–7:30 pm

New York–based artist Glenn Ligon will discuss his art and practice which has pursued critical perspectives of American history since the 1980s. This talk will highlight one of VMFA’s recent acquisitions, A Small Band, which is currently on view in the Cochrane Atrium.

Jazz Around the Museum – Feb. 14 starting at 6 pm. This free event features live music from the Cloud 9 band with a classy blend of jazz standards and the latest R&B hits.

On Feb. 21, 5:30 – 7:30 pm Richmond based artist Hamilton Glass will unveil his “RVA Community Makers” mural in the atrium featuring portraits of eight African-American community leaders in Richmond.

The African American Read In features Mayor Levar M. Stoney, VMFA Board of Trustees President Dr. Monroe Harris Jr. and CBS 6 Cheryl Miller, as they lend their voices in prose and poetry readings throughout the galleries during African-American Read In. In this powerful display of storytelling, experience evocative and poignant pairings of works by African-American artists and authors.

Film: Oliver White Hill Social Justice Short Film Competition: Face the dawn not the setting sun,

Feb. 22, 6:30 – 8 pm – The Oliver White Hill Sr. Foundation presents a screening of the winning entries from its first film competition. Filmmakers, from students through professionals were invited to create short films that highlight the life and legacy of Virginia Civil Rights Attorney and Presidential Medal of Freedom winner, Oliver White Hill Sr.

ChinaFest:

Feb 16, 2019 | 10 am – 4:30 pm (Free)

Join VMFA in a celebration of the Lunar New Year and ChinaFest: Year of the Earth Pig! Explore Chinese art and culture through art-making activities, demonstrations, and performances. Decorate your own folding fan and create a miniature Earth Pig sculpture. Watch the dynamic Lion Dance, beautiful performances by Yu Dance Arts, and so much more!

For more information on these and other events at the VMFA call 804-340-1400 or visit https://www.vmfa.museum/.