Beautiful, acoustic sounds from Daniel Champagne

RICHMOND, Va. - Now based in Nashville, Daniel Champagne is an Australian singer/songwriter and amazingly talented guitarist who first started playing at the age of 5 and began writing songs when he was just 12. Today, he performed two of those songs for us, “Supernova” and “Home to Me.”

You’ll have the chance to see Daniel live Thursday, February 7th at 8pm at the Tin Pan in Henrico. He’ll also be at Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach on Sunday, February 10th. If you’d like more information about Daniel and those performances, you can visitwww.danielchampagnemusic.com.