Weather inspired jazz brightens our studio 

RICHMOND, Va. - Tony Craddock Jr.’s music blends jazz, gospel, and R&B soul. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in meteorology. He and his band, Cold Front, have made a name for themselves on the national music scene. Here is Tony Craddock Jr. and Cold Front playing “Can You Stand the Rain?”

Tony has a show coming up this Sunday, February 10th at the City Winery in Washington, D.C. He will also be in Richmond at the Tin Pan on Friday, March 29th. For all the information on those shows, you can visit www.tonycraddockjr.com.