Toddler in critical but stable condition after being mauled by pit bulls

RICHMOND, Va. -- 18-month-old Dakirra Banks is in critical but stable condition at VCU Medical Center.

She was transferred there Wednesday afternoon after being mauled by two pit bulls.

Southhampton deputies confirm the girl was bitten by two pit bulls at a home on Hicks Ford Road. Crime Insider sources tell me the girl was at a family member’s home.

Pictures of the girl provided by her mother reveal the most extensive injuries were to her daughter’s chest area. “She has bite marks along her chest and she was bitten near her private area as well as on the shoulders,” said Shadonna Banks, the little girl’s mother.

Deputies tell us that Animal Control now has custody of the pit bulls and a criminal investigation is underway.

Banks says her daughter is strong and will recover.

She says the toddler has a lot of stitches, and she wants answers, suggesting family members are not telling the whole story.