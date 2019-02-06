× Starr Hill to open rooftop brewery in Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. — Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop will open this summer in Richmond’s Scott Addition neighborhood, the Charlottesville-based brewery announced.

“With the new pilot brewery and foeders in Richmond, there will be nearly no limit to our ability to experiment with different styles, including juicy, hazy IPAs, fruited brett sours, rich stouts and delicate pilsners and lagers,” Brewmaster Robbie O’Cain said. “Brewing wild sour styles on a big production system like we have in Crozet isn’t currently feasible, and to be able to add a facility with this potential is extremely exciting for our team. We are very much looking forward to sharing our creativity with the Richmond craft beer community.”

Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop will be located at 3406 West Leigh Street and share a building with Tazza Kitchen, CloudBees, and Community Foundation.

“The first floor Beer Hall will feature over 4,500 square feet for the brewery and tap room with an additional 1,000-square-foot deck outside. The all-season 3,000-square-foot Rooftop bar and beer garden will be an escape for beer drinkers looking for fresh air and excellent views of the Richmond skyline,” a brewery spokesperson said. “Bars located both inside the main tap room and on the rooftop will highlight a rotating variety of over 20 different styles of beer. With a diverse and vibrant customer space, Starr Hill also looks to host private events for parties of all sizes.”

General Manager Allie Hochman called Scott’s Addition a natural choice for expansion.

“While it has become well-known for its eclectic craft beverage scene, the neighborhood has blossomed with a growing number of local restaurants, boutique shops, commercial businesses and thousands of new residents,” she said. “We’re looking forward to collaborating with our neighbors and making a positive impact on this already thriving community.”

Information about hiring positions and opening events will be available here.