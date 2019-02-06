× Police search for man who robbed Chesterfield convenience store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are searching for the man who robbed a Chesterfield BP station Wednesday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m, a man entered the BP at 3270 E. Hundred Road and demanded money before leaving on foot.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Police continue their investigation into the robbery. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.