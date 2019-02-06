× Family escapes Henrico house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two adults and two children escaped a house fire early Wednesday morning in Henrico.

Firefighters were called to the 2500 block of Parrish Street at about 6:25 a.m.

When they arrived, they saw fire shooting from the front of the home.

“Firefighters quickly entered the home to extinguish the fire,” a Henrico Fire spokesperson said. “The occupants had all escaped the home prior to firefighters arriving and informed firefighters they were out of the home, but firefighters still searched the home for unknown or forgotten occupants or pets, a standard practice for Henrico firefighters.”

The fire started in the kitchen, fire investigators determined.

The Red Cross was called to help those impacted by the fire.