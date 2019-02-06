× New Zealand man indicted on federal child porn, kidnapping charges involving Goochland teen

RICHMOND, Va. – The New Zealand man shot by a Goochland mom when he allegedly attempted to break into their home to see her 14-year-old daughter is now facing several federal charges including production of child pornography, kidnapping, and attempted kidnapping involving the minor.

Troy George Skinner, 25, was indicted on the charges by a federal grand jury Wednesday.

Skinner was arrested in June after he flew to Virginia to meet — in person — a teenage girl with whom he met using the Discord chat service. After three or four months of conversation, the girl attempted to end their communication, deputies said.

Skinner then flew from New Zealand to Australia, Australia to Los Angeles, and Los Angeles to Washington D.C. From D.C., he took a Greyhound bus to Richmond.

The 14-year-old girl’s mother shot Skinner when he attempted to break into the family’s Goochland home. Investigators say he was carrying a knife, duct tape, and pepper spray — that he purchased at the Short Pump Walmart — when he arrived at the family’s home.

According to allegations in the indictment, Skinner knowingly used the Goochland minor to produce two videos of child pornography and two image files of child pornography.

The acts occurred on four separate dates in February and March 2018, according to the indictment.

The indictment further alleges that Skinner confined the minor victim, and “attempted to seize, confine, and kidnap the minor victim for ransom or another reason.”

If convicted of producing child pornography, Skinner faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison on each count. If convicted of the kidnapping/attempted kidnapping, he faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison and a maximum of life.